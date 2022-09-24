Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo.

According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.

According to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, Doty was not wearing a helmet.

Rednecks with Paychecks is a semi-annual four-day festival with music, races, and attractions for off-roading enthusiasts.

At least seven people have reportedly died at the off-roading park since 2015.

