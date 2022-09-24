Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Massive drug bust: Police seize more than 1 million fentanyl pills; 2 arrested

Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say two men have been arrested in connection with one of the largest drug busts in the state.

Arizona’s Family reports Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are facing multiple drug-related charges after detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotics.

Authorities said they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant for a home and car in the Avondale area on Wednesday, which led to them finding more than one million fentanyl pills.

The Phoenix Police Department said the bust was the single largest fentanyl seizure in the department’s history.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Phoenix police said they worked with the Drug Enforcement Bureau in Maricopa County regarding the case.

Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest
Nancy Kay Boyd, 56
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment

Latest News

Hero Hunger Awards
East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
Smith Co Foreign Trade Zone
Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.