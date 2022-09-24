Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful, but downright hot day today with highs in the middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. You can expect a similar day tomorrow before the winds of change return to East Texas! We’ll start off our Sunday in the upper 60s to lower 70s before quickly warming into the middle 90s in the afternoon. As we get into the heat of the day, our next strong cold front will begin to dip southward into East Texas, totally clearing the area by Monday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible along the front as it moves through, although a widespread rain event is not likely. Temperatures will trend cooler for the start of the work week, but don’t expect a significant drop in the mercury just yet. We’ll start off mild in the upper 60s Monday but will only warm into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Expect a better start in the lower 60s for Tuesday morning but similar warm upper 80s for highs. The forecast gets even better later on Wednesday due to a second surge of cooler, northeasterly winds from a back door cold front, knocking morning lows into the middle 50s and afternoon highs down into the middle 80s for Thursday and Friday. Some of the forcing from this second front will likely come from the northeasterly flow from the western effects of Ian once it makes landfall. Very neat to see the dominos fall in the longer-range forecast, just hate to see a likely major hurricane make it back into the Gulf. Friends, if you have family along the Gulf coast in Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida, please make sure they are paying attention to the forecast and updates to Ian’s path. Landfall along the eastern Gulf Coast is likely sometime later next Thursday.

