Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies expected for today, with highs ranging from the mid 90s to the upper 90s. There is a very low chance for a shower or two today, but I expect most (if not all) of us stay dry today. This evening, mostly clear skies with temperatures staying warm, but eventually dropping into the 70s overnight. For Sunday, mostly sunny skies, and a slightly higher rain chance. Again, most will stay dry, but a shower or thundershower cannot be ruled out as a cold front moves into East Texas.

While highs are still expected to reach the mid 90s on Sunday, this front will bring welcome changes to the forecast by Monday morning. We will wake up to lows in the 60s to start the work week, and highs for Monday through next Friday will only be in the 80s. This will be a return to more seasonable temperatures for the time being. Morning lows by the second half of next week will likely be down into the 50s, definitely ushering in a more Fall like feeling when it comes to the weather.

New as of last night, Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea. Ian is forecast to move into the Gulf in the coming days, eventually becoming a Major Hurricane making landfall along the Florida Coast. No direct impacts to East Texas are expected at this time.

