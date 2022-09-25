Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Crews respond to fire at Lufkin apartments

A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.
A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.

A call came in about the fire at 12:37 a.m. on Sunday. The police have said it started in a ground floor apartment, then spread upstairs through the roof. Apartments two through 14 were affected.

The Red Cross responded and provided assistance to those displaced.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.
A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.(Lufkin Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis (Source: Texas Sex Offender Registry)
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown

Latest News

Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Endangered Species Day at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
SFA Gardens
SFA Gardens get $5K boost from Garden Capital of Texas committee