Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, Louisiana (KTRE) - A Texas man was killed and several juveniles were injured in a crash Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

At about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 GMC Acadia, driven by 51-year-old Stacy Martone of Many, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 6. For reasons still under investigation, the Acadia crossed the centerlines into the eastbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Cadillac CTS.

A social media post from the police states the Cadillac was occupied by five passengers. Hogan, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, a 4-year-old passenger and 6-year-old passenger, who also were unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital. An additional 2-year-old passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Martone, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana. The state police urge all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

