Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, Louisiana (KTRE) - A Texas man was killed and several juveniles were injured in a crash Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

At about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 GMC Acadia, driven by 51-year-old Stacy Martone of Many, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 6. For reasons still under investigation, the Acadia crossed the centerlines into the eastbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Cadillac CTS.

A social media post from the police states the Cadillac was occupied by five passengers. Hogan, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, a 4-year-old passenger and 6-year-old passenger, who also were unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital. An additional 2-year-old passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Martone, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana. The state police urge all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis (Source: Texas Sex Offender Registry)
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown

Latest News

A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.
Crews respond to fire at Lufkin apartments
Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Endangered Species Day at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza