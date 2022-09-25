Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth.

An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11 p.m. — one of them with a long gun — and demanded money from the two employees on duty at the time. One of the employees was reportedly struck with the gun and shot in the leg.

The wounded employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, conscious and alert. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt. They fled the store in an unknown direction, and it is unknown if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis (Source: Texas Sex Offender Registry)
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown

Latest News

Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Endangered Species Day at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
SFA Gardens
SFA Gardens get $5K boost from Garden Capital of Texas committee
Saturday Weather Trivia 9-24-22
Saturday Weather Trivia