North Texas 12-year-old shoots father as part of murder plot

WEATHERFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A North Texas 12-year-old shot her father and herself as part of a murder plot between her and an East Texas girl.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reported to at around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to a residence in northwest Parker County.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 12-year-old girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound in the head and found her father, 38, in the home with a gunshot would in the abdomen.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals by air ambulance.

According to investigators, the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and later shot herself.

A handgun was located lying underneath the juvenile suspect.

“Sheriff’s CID members discovered during their investigation that the juvenile suspect had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin, regarding the murder plot,” said the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The other juvenile girl had also planned to murder her father, but did not go through with the plan.

The pair had then planned for the Weatherford juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

The Lufkin juvenile has been charged with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

The sheriff’s office does not identify juvenile suspects. Therefore, we are not releasing the adults’ names in order to protect their identities.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

The shooting is under investigation.

