Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez and Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say that the shooting initially started as a fight in the mall parking lot.

OPD units are on scene in the parking lot near the Burlington department store.

No other information was released by Odessa Police.

Music City Mall posted a statement on Facebook:

Odessa Police are on scene at Music City Mall after an incident earlier today. We are aware of the situation and police have secured the area. There is no active threat, but please avoid the vicinity if possible and allow officers to do their job.

Music City Mall

CBS7 will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis (Source: Texas Sex Offender Registry)
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown

Latest News

A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.
Crews respond to fire at Lufkin apartments
Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Endangered Species Day at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
SFA Gardens
SFA Gardens get $5K boost from Garden Capital of Texas committee