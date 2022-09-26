Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amber Alert: 15-year-old missing in California

An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her...
An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, in Fontana, San Bernardino County.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in California issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin

Latest News

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4