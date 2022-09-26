Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cool breezes will lead to low humidity days and cool nights this week

Weather Where You Live
Dry air will keep clear skies and cool nights in the forecast this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days throughout the entire week. Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s.

These cool mornings should allow your air conditioners to catch a bit of a breather this week. Furthermore, it will give you several opportunities to get in a brisk walk before work or even in the evening hours around sunset since the dry air will make for some comfortable evenings, too.

A secondary cold front moving in late Wednesday around the outer periphery of Hurricane Ian will lead to even cooler days coming up for the end of the week as that frontal passage will more or less just reinforce the nice weather that we already have in place.

Since we will reside on the west or backside of the storm, we will have sinking air overhead, leading to a continuation of our clear skies and dry weather going forward for the foreseeable future.

