Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches County native, Matt Rollins, joined East Texas Now to talk about being in the top 25 finalists for the USA Mullet Championships.

Rollins said he entered the contest “on a whim” but support from friends and family boosted him to the finals.

Rollins said mullet-life is something he’s grown into as a relatively new choice for him. He chose the hairstyle during the pandemic and received some giggles from his co-workers as an ICU nurse.

After the competition Rollins plans to cut and donate his mane to Wigs for Kids.

You can vote for Matt Rollins on the USA Mullet Championships Facebook page Oct. 7-11.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals
ETN: East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals
A delegation from the city of Tyler will make a diplomatic mission to its sister city, Jelenia...
City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza