Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas jail inmate escapes in Coryell County

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced jail inmate Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road.

Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.

He is reportedly on foot and has removed his black and white-striped jail-issued top, but is believed to be wearing the matching pants.

Deputies said he could be wearing a white T-shirt. The sheriff urges residents not to approach Hogan. If you see him, call the sheriff’s office immediately at 254-865-7201.

Hogan was in jail on charges of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault of a family member, and criminal mischief.

Leon Junction is north of Fort Hood and west of Mound.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to...
Angelina County Parks Department proposes new building for Cassels-Boykin Park
The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to...
WebXtra: Angelina County Parks Department proposes new building for Cassels-Boykin Park
East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals
East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals
East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals
ETN: East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals
A delegation from the city of Tyler will make a diplomatic mission to its sister city, Jelenia...
City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland