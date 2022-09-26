Troup, Quitman take center stage for Red Zone Game of the Week

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone crew will be heading out to Troup on Friday night for the week 6 Red Zone Game of the Week.

The Troup Tigers, 3-1, will host the Quitman Bulldogs, 3-2. The Bulldogs lost last week to Grand Saline to open district. The Tigers had a bye week.

It has been an emotional month for the Tigers. This will be the first home game since Tiger player Cooper Reid suffered a serious head injury at a game. Troup won their only game since the injury, a 60-56 win over Paul Pewitt. Reid has undergone surgery and is recovering.

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.

