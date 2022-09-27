Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure.

The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds.

The drugs have a street value of $1.5 million.

Authorities are investigating.

