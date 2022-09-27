Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night.

The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays. No injuries were reported as of 7:30 p.m., but the building has heavy damage. An investigator from the fire marshal’s office is at the scene.

The attached viewer video shows the extent of the fire at around 6 p.m.

