Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. Video by Ray Bement.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night.

The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays. No injuries were reported as of 7:30 p.m., but the building has heavy damage. An investigator from the fire marshal’s office is at the scene.

The attached viewer video shows the extent of the fire at around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin

Latest News

KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time.
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”