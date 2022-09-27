Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County

The fire happened on a property off Lake Drive. According to Mike Pennington, Fire Chief of Shamrock Shores Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started out as a grass fire and they believe someone was burning in the area.

Pennington says the fire moved and caught the buildings on fire. Pennington said the buildings damaged were a workshop and a storage building.

The fire is contained at this time. One of the buildings was destroyed while the other suffered damage from the fire.

Authorities say this is the seventh fire since Friday in Sabine County.

