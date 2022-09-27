Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Authorities were called around 11 p.m. last night to a log building on fire in Hemphill.

This building is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill.

The building was unoccupied but had recently changed ownership to MT Nails who owns the building next door.

“It came in actually reported as a grass fire, and once our first truck arrived on scene, they discovered it was a fully involved structure fire. We do believe it started on the front porch section of the building,” Hemphill assistant fire chief, Jon Daffron said.

Fire fighters fought the fire for three hours before it was contained.

Daffron says the fire was believed to be started by a cigarette butt.

“We were here Saturday evening for a trashcan fire started by a cigarette butt, so we’re kind of leaning that that was the cause this time,” Daffron said.

Daffron says the building is a total loss.

