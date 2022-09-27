Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill

Authorities say the cause of the fire is believed to be a cigarette butt.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is believed to be a cigarette butt.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Authorities were called around 11 p.m. last night to a log building on fire in Hemphill.

This building is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill.

The building was unoccupied but had recently changed ownership to MT Nails who owns the building next door.

“It came in actually reported as a grass fire, and once our first truck arrived on scene, they discovered it was a fully involved structure fire. We do believe it started on the front porch section of the building,” Hemphill assistant fire chief, Jon Daffron said.

Fire fighters fought the fire for three hours before it was contained.

Daffron says the fire was believed to be started by a cigarette butt.

“We were here Saturday evening for a trashcan fire started by a cigarette butt, so we’re kind of leaning that that was the cause this time,” Daffron said.

Daffron says the building is a total loss.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Sabine County issues burn ban Tuesday
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County