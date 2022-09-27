Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are much cooler this morning, dropping into the 50s.  It’ll be another nice, sunny day with high temperatures only reaching the mid 80s this afternoon.  Quiet weather continues this week.  Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, but another cold front arrives Thursday.  Unfortunately, no rain with this front, but it does provide a reinforcing shot of cool air, so temperatures will stay in the 80s all week long.  Sunny and beginning to warm slightly through the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-27-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-27-22
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Cool breezes will lead to low humidity days and cool nights this week
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast