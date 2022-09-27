Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pizza Hut employee injured after robbery attempt

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are still searching Monday night for two men who allegedly attempted to rob a Pizza Hut. Saturday night. A Pizza Hut employee was left wounded following the robbery attempt.

Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin said two suspects entered the restaurant. One of the suspects had a long gun and demanded money from two shift employees.

According to the employees report, after not handing over money as quickly as the suspects wanted, one of the workers was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.

“At this point of time we do not believe that there were any surveillance cameras in the area that captured the suspects so anyone in the area businesswise, residential wise who does have cameras that thinks they may have captured something - please go ahead and check that surveillance system and if you do happen to have video that you find suspicious please call us.” said Pebsworth.

The incident remains under investigation and the city asks anyone with information to call local authorities.

