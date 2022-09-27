Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sabine County issues burn ban Tuesday

Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Due to lack of rain, an East Texas county has issued a burn ban Tuesday.

Sabine County, according to the county’s website, has reinstated their burn ban as of Tuesday. In the Milam area of the county on Tuesday, a grass fire burned two buildings.

If you are unsure whether your county is under a burn ban, call your local fire department.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Dog dies in fire at Lufkin apartment complex