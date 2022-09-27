Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Starlit nights and sun-filled days will continue with low humidity and dry air in place

Weather Where You Live
Low humidity days and clear skies will continue for the foreseeable future.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days throughout the entire week.  Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s.

A secondary cold front moving in late Wednesday around the outer periphery of Hurricane Ian will lead to even cooler days coming up for the end of the week as that frontal passage will more or less just reinforce the nice weather that we already have in place.

Since we will reside on the west or backside of Hurricane Ian, we will have sinking air overhead, leading to a continuation of our clear skies and dry weather going forward for the foreseeable future.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

