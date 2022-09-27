Starlit nights and sun-filled days will continue with low humidity and dry air in place

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days throughout the entire week. Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s.

A secondary cold front moving in late Wednesday around the outer periphery of Hurricane Ian will lead to even cooler days coming up for the end of the week as that frontal passage will more or less just reinforce the nice weather that we already have in place.

Since we will reside on the west or backside of Hurricane Ian, we will have sinking air overhead, leading to a continuation of our clear skies and dry weather going forward for the foreseeable future.

