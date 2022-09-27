Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage...
Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

The Humane Society said 275 dogs were rescued from a dogfighting operation.
Humane Society: 275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida