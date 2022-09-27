Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic alert: Structure fire causes delays on Old Union Road in Lufkin

A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Old Union Road from Trailwood Circle to Live Oak Lane is currently closed due to a structure fire at Great Oaks Apartments.

We expect the closure to last for the next couple of hours so school pickup and bus routes to Brookhollow Elementary will be effected. Traffic entering Brookhollow will need to do so by an alternative route.

