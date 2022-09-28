Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends a campaign event in Bulverde in May.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Latest News

See You At The Pole
See You At The Pole 2022
Tulsa District Attorney candidate Steve Kunzweiler, left, chats with his daughter Jennifer...
Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter
President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food...
White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout