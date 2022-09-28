Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina County to use ARPA funds for jail expansion, multi-purpose building

Angelina County received new ARPA funds this month in the amount of $8.4 million.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County received new ARPA funds this month in the amount of $8.4 million. Commissioners discussed dividing the budget into four categories.

One category would be administrative services. Items falling under this heading would be architectural and bidding fees for prospective projects.

First priorities include “the jail, which we approved the contract for last time,” said County Judge Keith Wright.

Commissioners approved the expansion of the Angelina county jail in their previous meeting.

Judge Wright estimates $10 million of the money needed to expand would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Another $3 million would come from the county’s fund balance.

Commissioners are also prioritizing the purchase of a new multi-purpose building. The building is planned to house court backlogs, elections and administration business.

“We have other things that we’re going to look at, but we’re doing it a step at a time,” said Wright.

Judge Wright also said the current budgets are not final figures; budgets can be adjusted based off the needs of the departments.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash

Latest News

Mike Chubboy joined Mama Steph in the East Texas Kitchen
ETX Kitchen on ETX NOW: Oktoberfest with Brigitta’s
Maps showing changing conditions across the state of Texas.
East Texas officials warn of increasing wildfire danger
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Authorities say the cause of the fire is believed to be a cigarette butt.
Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill