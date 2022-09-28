Cool nights, warm afternoons, and sun-filled skies will continue for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape, leading to more cool nights and warm afternoons under clear skies.

The only negative to our sunny and dry weather is the lack of rainfall and dry ground, which is starting cause some fire issues, yet again. Sabine county enacted a burn ban yesterday and today, Houston county followed suit and re-implemented their burn ban until further notice. With not much rain in the forecast, I would not be surprised to see more counties re-enact burn bans in the weeks ahead.

The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days throughout the entire week. Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s.

These cool mornings should allow your air conditioners to catch a bit of a breather this week. Furthermore, it will give you several opportunities to get in a brisk walk before work or even in the evening hours around sunset since the dry air will make for some comfortable evenings, too.

A secondary push of drier air rotating around the outer periphery of Hurricane Ian will lead to even cooler days coming up for the end of the week as morning lows will come down from the middle 50′s to the lower 50′s and daytime highs will come down from the upper 80′s to the lower 80′s.

