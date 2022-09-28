Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cool nights, warm afternoons, and sun-filled skies will continue for the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
The low humidity days and sun-filled skies will roll along as we round out September, transition into October.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape, leading to more cool nights and warm afternoons under clear skies.

The only negative to our sunny and dry weather is the lack of rainfall and dry ground, which is starting cause some fire issues, yet again.  Sabine county enacted a burn ban yesterday and today, Houston county followed suit and re-implemented their burn ban until further notice.  With not much rain in the forecast, I would not be surprised to see more counties re-enact burn bans in the weeks ahead.

The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days throughout the entire week.  Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s.

These cool mornings should allow your air conditioners to catch a bit of a breather this week.  Furthermore, it will give you several opportunities to get in a brisk walk before work or even in the evening hours around sunset since the dry air will make for some comfortable evenings, too.

A secondary push of drier air rotating around the outer periphery of Hurricane Ian will lead to even cooler days coming up for the end of the week as morning lows will come down from the middle 50′s to the lower 50′s and daytime highs will come down from the upper 80′s to the lower 80′s.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends a campaign event in Bulverde in May.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
First Alert Weather
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-28-22
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-28-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips