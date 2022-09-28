Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ETX Kitchen on ETX NOW: Oktoberfest with Brigitta’s

Mama Steph and Mike from Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make jaeger sauce and sauteed mushrooms.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In preparation for Oktoberfest, we thought we’d invite our friend Mike Chubboy from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore to teach Mama Steph how to make some of his favorite staple recipes. He showed her how to make a beautiful chicken schnitzel, brats cooked with sauerkraut, and more!

Part I: Mama Steph and Mike from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make jaeger sauce and sauteed mushrooms.

Part 2: Mama Steph and Mike create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make chicken jaeger schnitzel.

Part 3: Mama Steph and Mike create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make brats simmered in sauerkraut.

ETK Part 3: Mike Chubboy from Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant makes brats simmered in sauerkraut
ETK Part 1: Mike Chubboy from Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant makes jaeger sauce & sauteed mushrooms
A healthy, delicious and budget-friendly recipe from the East Texas Food Bank!
Black bean and veggie quesadilla with cilantro-lime yogurt sauce by East Texas Food Bank
Kitchen Pickin' episode 1
Kitchen Pickin': Tupperware and an Oscar