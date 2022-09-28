ETX Kitchen on ETX NOW: Oktoberfest with Brigitta’s

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In preparation for Oktoberfest, we thought we’d invite our friend Mike Chubboy from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore to teach Mama Steph how to make some of his favorite staple recipes. He showed her how to make a beautiful chicken schnitzel, brats cooked with sauerkraut, and more!

Part I: Mama Steph and Mike from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make jaeger sauce and sauteed mushrooms.

Part 2: Mama Steph and Mike create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make chicken jaeger schnitzel.

Part 3: Mama Steph and Mike create the perfect Oktoberfest feast! In this part, find out how to make brats simmered in sauerkraut.

