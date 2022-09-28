Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

FDA proposes updates to ‘healthy’ claim on food packages

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Foods labeled “healthy” at the grocery store might not actually be what they seem.

There are new standards in the works that foods have to meet before the label can get stamped on packages.

The label “healthy” is a regulated claim that was first defined in 1994. The Food and Drug Administration says things have changed since then and the standards of how food is labeled need to change too.

For example, there are some cereals that have a lot of added sugar but still meet the definition of the “healthy” claim. But salmon, which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat, does not.

The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.

The changes come on the same day the White House released a new national strategy to end hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends a campaign event in Bulverde in May.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Latest News

Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park,...
Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
FILE - This photo shows a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of the deadly Christmas...
Judge lets Wisconsin parade suspect represent himself
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
Apple limits new iPhone production due to low demand, report says