Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida

FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon says it’s temporarily pausing operations at some facilities as Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida.

The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando. Amazon has more than 8,000 full-time and part-time employees in the Tampa area.

A spokesman said the retailer is closely monitoring the hurricane’s path and making adjustments to keep workers and those delivering packages safe.

Employees scheduled to work will continue to be paid while sites are closed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends a campaign event in Bulverde in May.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Latest News

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with...
Report: LIV Golf nearing deal to buy TV time on FS1
Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred