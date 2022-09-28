Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool start with temperatures dropping into the 50s across East Texas. Expect another sunny, nice day with low humidity and temperatures a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Another cold front arrives tomorrow. It will be a dry front with no chance for rain, but it will cool us down another few degrees. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the 50s and barely make it into the lower 80s by afternoon. A slow warming trend takes place through the weekend with highs reaching the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. By early next week, some places could return to the lower 90s.

