Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route

By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Relief Route will be the project with the biggest budget that TxDOT Lufkin has ever taken on.

TxDOT Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks said the $172.8 million project will span 6.3 miles, ranging from three miles north of US Highway 287 to three miles south of Highway 287.

The project is expected to take six years to complete and will include overpasses to bypass Corrigan, which is heavily traveled, according to Oaks.

The Corrigan Relief Route has been in the works off and on since the late 1990s but stopped due to budgetary concerns. However, in 2012 the project was resumed and considered a “top priority” according to Oaks. Construction on the new roadway itself is expected to begin as early as November.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends a campaign event in Bulverde in May.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
Sabine County fire
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Latest News

Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
US Highway 287 near Corrigan.
WebXtra: TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route
Nacogdoches ISD is searching for a full-time HVAC technician.
Search heats up for Nacogdoches ISD HVAC technician
Nacogdoches ISD is searching for a full-time HVAC technician.
WebXtra: Search heats up for Nacogdoches ISD HVAC technician