Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Expect mostly sunny/sunny skies this afternoon, with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s. Like yesterday, it would not surprise me to see a few locations hit 90 degrees this afternoon. Of course, the bigger weather story today is Hurricane Ian, and the landfall expected around midday today.

Due to the nature of frequent updates and not being able to keep this text updated with every advisory from the NHC, please utilize the Tropical Tracker feature on our free KLTVweather and/or KTREweather app(s). We will also post video updates often on those apps with information from the NHC. Another resource for you is noaa.gov/ian. Back home in East Texas, the forecast is quiet.

We’ll keep the sunshine and fall temperatures around through the entire forecast period. Along with that comes the lower humidity, leading to an increased risk for fires spreading. We continue to have portions of the area under High/Very High Fire Danger (A&M Forrest Service), and counties are issuing and considering issuing Burn Bans. Drought does continue for parts of East Texas, and with not rain in the extended forecast, I do not anticipate any improvements for the time being. We will have an updated Drought Monitor tomorrow, be on the lookout for that. Have a great Wednesday.

