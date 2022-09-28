Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill students gathered in front of their school parking lot today to celebrate a nation wide event, ‘See You at the Pole’.

‘See You at the Pole’ is a student-led event where Christian students gather at the flag poles or an area on their school’s campus to worship and pray.

“A lot of times students are scared, or they’re worried about all the different things that you know could possibly happen that have happened in recent events,” says Chapel Hill student, Keziah Knight.

Keziah Knight is a senior, drum major and theater student at Chapel Hill High and has attended See you at the pole for seven years in a row now.

“It’s just so exciting to come out every year I get a little bit more comfortable,” says Knight.

Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, Knight says she’s happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music.

“I’m in a line of ministers and for me to be able to do that personally it’s just really like a dream come true,” Knight says.

Martin Ibarra is a school board member and a youth pastor at Landmark Baptist Church.

Ibarra says that the youth have more power than they think to make changes.

“‘Oh, they’re too young to do this, they’re too young to do that’... but really it’s our young people, they’re going to be leading what happens in the future,” says Ibarra.

“Whether it be towards bullying or any of the events that are happening, they are going to be the ones that get to mold whether it be policy or the changes that need to be made,” Ibarra says.

Knight says that she is thankful her school allows them to celebrate ‘See you at the Pole’.

“And that we don’t have to hide our faith or be ashamed of it, and that we can boldly speak it out loud,” says Knight.

