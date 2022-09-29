Cool nights and warm, low humidity days with lots of blue sky look to continue for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was another terrific weather day in east Texas thanks to the abundant sunshine and blue skies galore combining with the low humidity and cool breezes.

The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days for the next several days. Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the lower-to-middle 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the middle-to-upper 80′s.

These cool mornings should allow your air conditioners to catch a bit of a breather this week. Furthermore, it will give you several opportunities to get in a brisk walk before work or even in the evening hours around sunset since the dry air will make for some comfortable evenings, too.

By next week, the air will still remain dry, but our dewpoint values may come up a few notches. This will lead to daytime highs warming to near 90 and overnight lows coming in a tad milder than what we have experienced this week.

At this time, we do not have any rain chances in the forecast through at least this time next week, which means you may want to turn on your sprinkler systems.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.