East Texas delegation visits Ukrainian refugee center in Poland

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV) - Members of a delegation from the City of Tyler and the Tyler Sister Cities organization visited a Ukrainian refugee resource center set up in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland on Wednesday.

Much of the food and supplies handed out here were purchased with private donations to an East Texas fundraiser earlier this year.

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling with a delegation from the City of Tyler to its sister city in Poland to get a closer look at ties between the two communities and the impact of citizen diplomacy. Click here for more coverage.

