Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in a bathtub.

An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department was called to Woodland Heights Medical Center where a child had been brought after suffering severe burns. Miguel Gonzalez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to cooperate with the investigator’s request for a statement regarding the origin of the child’s injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez waived his Miranda rights before speaking with the investigator about the incident.

Th affidavit states that Gonzalez told investigators he was giving the child a bath while the child’s mother was at work. Gonzalez claimed he put the child in lukewarm water and walked away “within earshot of the bathroom for 2 minutes” to talk to his roommate in the adjacent hallway. However, when he heard the child screaming he saw that the child had managed to turn on the hot water, resulting in burns so severe their skin began peeling off.

However, after examination of the child’s injuries, investigators concluded that the nature of the injuries was consistent with known cases of immersion abuse, noted by the lack of any burn injuries from the child’s upper torso and above, as well as the lack of any burns that would have been sustained from the child splashing around had they been left unattended. The affidavit also states that investigators concluded that given the child’s age there is little chance the child would not have screamed in pain or would not have attempted to get out of the bathtub on their own.

The injuries on the child were severe enough to qualify as serious bodily injury and required transporting the child to Shriners Burn Hospital in Galveston.

In addition to being charged with injury with a child, a first degree felony, Gonzalez was also charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence. He remains in the Angelina County Jail with bonds totalling $251,500.

