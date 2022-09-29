Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in a bathtub.

An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department was called to Woodland Heights Medical Center where a child had been brought after suffering severe burns. Miguel Gonzalez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to cooperate with the investigator’s request for a statement regarding the origin of the child’s injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez waived his Miranda rights before speaking with the investigator about the incident.

Th affidavit states that Gonzalez told investigators he was giving the child a bath while the child’s mother was at work. Gonzalez claimed he put the child in lukewarm water and walked away “within earshot of the bathroom for 2 minutes” to talk to his roommate in the adjacent hallway. However, when he heard the child screaming he saw that the child had managed to turn on the hot water, resulting in burns so severe their skin began peeling off.

However, after examination of the child’s injuries, investigators concluded that the nature of the injuries was consistent with known cases of immersion abuse, noted by the lack of any burn injuries from the child’s upper torso and above, as well as the lack of any burns that would have been sustained from the child splashing around had they been left unattended. The affidavit also states that investigators concluded that given the child’s age there is little chance the child would not have screamed in pain or would not have attempted to get out of the bathtub on their own.

The injuries on the child were severe enough to qualify as serious bodily injury and required transporting the child to Shriners Burn Hospital in Galveston.

In addition to being charged with injury with a child, a first degree felony, Gonzalez was also charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence. He remains in the Angelina County Jail with bonds totalling $251,500.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Brown (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Man gets life sentence in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Travis Lane Favro, 47
Nacogdoches man who threatened to kill parents headed to prison on firearms charges
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting

Latest News

Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
Jack
Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
A team of 25 missionaries from the East Texas-based Youth With A Mission, or YWAM, are on a...
East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Members of a delegation from the City of Tyler and the Tyler Sister Cities organization visited...
East Texas delegation visits Ukrainian refugee center in Poland