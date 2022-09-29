Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation

Logo de Midland ISD
Logo de Midland ISD(MISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment.

Midland ISD says they learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday.

The staff members will remain on leave until investigations are concluded.

In a release, MISD states the alleged behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our school system.

