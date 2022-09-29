Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night.

April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.

According to a press release, the investigation indicates Cavazos was in a verbal altercation with James Lopez, 21, of Mineola, which turned physical. For an unknown reason, Cavazos entered the highway and was struck by the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Around 9:27 p.m., dispatchers received a call and a man at another person’s home in the 1600 block of County Road 263, 2.1 miles away. At the location, deputies found Lopez, who was intoxicated and arrested, according to the press release.

Lopez is charged with assault and public intoxication. He is being held on a collective bond of $3,000.

After the scene had been cleared, deputies were forced to block traffic on the highway again, when a disturbance broke out among some at the scene of the crash. Deputies arrested a woman who was on scene at the time of the crash and initial disturbance on a charge of public intoxication, after she was determined to be a danger, according to the press release.

DPS is investigating the crash.

