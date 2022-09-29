Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Quick-draw competition between friends leaves 1 dead, deputies say

James Turner, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
James Turner, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A quick-draw competition between friends in South Carolina left one man dead, officials said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting at a home on Friday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Turner and Raelan Hamilton, both 21, have been friends since middle school. Both were gun enthusiasts and had done a quick-draw competition to see who was the fastest approximately 14 times that night.

On the 15th time, Turner said he accidentally chambered a round from the clip into his gun “due to muscle memory” and pulled the trigger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hamilton died from a single gunshot wound.

Turner and a family member gave consistent statements about the shooting, and deputies said physical evidence at the scene corroborated their stories.

The solicitor’s office determined there was probable cause to charge Turner with involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Brown (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Man gets life sentence in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Travis Lane Favro, 47
Nacogdoches man who threatened to kill parents headed to prison on firearms charges
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
SFA gardens prepares for fall plant sale
SFA gardens prepares for fall plant sale
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
FAFSA
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions