Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story.

This is an exception to the rule.

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.

The woman said she was on her way to work as a nurse when she got stuck.

Ian continues its destruction. (CNN/WFTV/WESH/NASA/NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT/MARCEL CHARTIER/@TRENTORR40/TMX/TWITTER/@NASHWX/THOMAS PODGORNY/JOHN IVERSON)

Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still pounding parts of Florida.

The Biden administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

After Ian eventually passes through Florida, it’s expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Brown (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Man gets life sentence in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Travis Lane Favro, 47
Nacogdoches man who threatened to kill parents headed to prison on firearms charges
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb
A team of 25 missionaries from the East Texas-based Youth With A Mission, or YWAM, are on a...
East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Part of Sanibel Island Causeway washed away
A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated town of...
Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russian camps