NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA gardens is preparing to kick off their 2022 fall plant sale.

Over 200 plants are involved in the sale

The plant sale kicks off Friday for members of the SFA gardens. It opens to the general public on Saturday and runs into Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Avery Gorman gives a preview of what to expect.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.