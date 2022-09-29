Source: 5 dead following shooting in McGregor, suspect in custody

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top law enforcement official confirmed to KWTX that five people are dead, and a suspect in custody, following a shooting Thursday morning in McGregor.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. The official told KWTX an unidentified man shot his wife and her two children dead.

There were also two additional victims found once authorities arrived on the scene from a home nearby. One woman’s body was found by the street while the other woman was found dead inside the nearby home.

The shooter was reportedly shot by McGregor police and taken to the hospital.

Authorities held a press conference around 12:15 but did not release much information other than saying a gun was used in the incident.

McGregor ISD has notified parents that counselors are on hand at various campuses. “In light of today’s events, and out of respect for the victims, all MISD activities, including the JH pep rally and all JH & sub-varsity games, have been canceled,” the district said in a statement.

Residents in that area near Monroe and West 8th Street first reported the gunfire at about 8 a.m. A construction worker in the area told KWTX he witnessed a wounded person lying on the ground, and a man firing rounds at another person moments before police arrived in the neighborhood. Authorities have not officially confirmed that information.

McGregor ISD immediately notified parents and staff about the incident and briefly locked down its campuses. “Rumors abound about what appears to be a horrific tragedy in our community,” McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon said in a message to his community.

“There was a domestic disturbance that resulted in a shooting in McGregor this morning. As a result of that shooting, MISD ‘locked down’ for about 15 minutes. Once we received an all clear from MPD, the lockdown was lifted,” the superintendent further said.

Lenamon said grief counselors would be made available at district campuses if needed.

“This is a very fluid situation. Details are coming in rapidly and the gravity of the situation, and the required response, will change many times before the day is out. We will update you throughout the day as appropriate,” the superintendent said, “Rest assured, that the mental and physical well-being of every student and staff member is our top priority. We will be here today, and in the days to come, to meet the needs our your children.”

