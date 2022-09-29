Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup coach says he’s proud of team’s handling of adversity

Interviews from Troup, Nacogdoches and more.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup Coach Sam Wells said his team has done a good job of handling adversity on and off the football field.

Off the field, the team has played in honor of Cooper Reid, who suffered a serious head injury earlier this season. Reid is still in a hospital.

On the field, the team has played from behind in many games and won some close games. They are 4-1 on the year.

“They’re going to battle no matter what the situation is,” Wells said. “I’m just so proud of them. Their effort and resilience.”

Wells’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview.

You can get plenty of more content like this on our free Red Zone app. More information here.

Troup hosts Quitman on Friday in the Red Zone Game of the Week.

