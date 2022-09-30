4 Lufkin firefighters deploying to assist Florida after Hurricane Ian

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said four Lufkin firefighters are being deployed to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Asst. Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Larry Tutt, Firefighter Blaine Byrum, and Firefighter Jose Grenados are leaving Friday afternoon and will be reporting to a staging area in Orlando later this weekend. Once they reach Orlando, they will be given assignments in storm-damaged areas.

The city said they, along with groups from Nacogdoches, Texarkana, San Antonio, and Smith County will comprise a strike team tasked with post hurricane recovery.

The previous group sent earlier this week was called home before leaving Texas after the state changed its deployment strategy.

