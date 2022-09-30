Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine customers of N.E.W. Water Supply

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice for San Augustine customers of N.E.W. Water Supply was rescinded Friday.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

PREVIOUS: Boil water notice issued for some San Augustine customers of N.E.W. Water Supply

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.