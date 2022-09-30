Entering the first weekend of October with more blue skies and low humidity days on tap for east Texas.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We ended the week on a terrific weather note in east Texas thanks to the abundant sunshine and blue skies galore combining with the low humidity, and mild temperatures.

Your week six Red Zone forecast looks great for high school football tonight. We will have clear skies and virtually calm winds in place, which means the games will not be impacted by the weather. Kickoff temperatures will be in the middle 70′s, falling into the upper 60′s by halftime and lower 60′s by the time the games wind down in the ten o’clock hour.

Our stretch of cool mornings and warm afternoons under clear skies will continue as we head into the first weekend of October.

The dry air and low humidity will lead to cool nights followed by warm afternoons under starlit skies at night and sun-filled days for the next several days. Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the lower-to-middle 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the middle-to-upper 80′s.

By next week, the air will still remain dry, but our dewpoint values may come up a few notches. This will lead to daytime highs warming to near 90 and overnight lows coming in a tad milder than what we have experienced this week.

