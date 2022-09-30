Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
False active shooter report puts Gainesville School on temporary lockdown

A false report of an active shooter put Gainesville High School on temporary lockdown.
A false report of an active shooter put Gainesville High School on temporary lockdown.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A false report of an active shooter put Gainesville High School on temporary lockdown.

Gainesville Police said around 1 p.m. the department received a phone call stating there was an active shooter at the high school with injuries.

First responders cleared the scene and determined there was no active shooter or students with injuries.

Gainesville Police told News 12 that other north Texas districts received a similar phone call.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 940-668-7777.

