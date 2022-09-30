Former SFA dean Adam Peck dies 4 days after bicycle collision

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (KTRE) - A bicycle-pedestrian collision at Illinois State University left a former SFA administrator critically injured on Monday. He died Friday morning, according to a release from Illinois State University Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Adam E. Peck, 49, of Bloomington, was struck by a bicycle around 5:30 p.m. Monday in a plaza walking area at Illinois State University, authorities said. Sister TV station WEEK reported he was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, where he died at 11:06 a.m. Friday.

Peck’s family says he was able to share the gift of organ donation to save lives, according to the release.

In an email to the school community, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said Peck was the assistant vice president for student affairs.

Peck was previously SFA’s Dean of Student Affairs and an assistant vice president. He left SFA in 2020 and began working at ISU in January of 2021.

Kinzy said he was a dedicated student affairs professional and well-respected among students, faculty and staff.

“Adam was a wonderful person, friend and colleague to all of us,” said ISU Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson.

