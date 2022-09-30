Grilled jalapeno cheddar meatballs by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council joins us today to share a great recipe from the website, beeflovingtexans.com, for some of the tastiest meatballs ever.

Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Meatballs

Ingredients

● 2 lbs. Ground Beef

● 1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed

● 3/4 cup milk

● 3 fresh jalapeños, seeded and finely diced

● 8 oz. block of cheddar cheese, finely diced

● 1 Tbsp. paprika

● 2 tsp. garlic powder

● 2 tsp. Kosher salt

Preparation

Step 1 Place the crushed tortilla chips in a large bowl, then add the milk and allow to soften the chips for about 10 minutes.

Step 2 After the mixture is soft and has absorbed all the milk, add the beef, jalapeño, cheese, paprika, garlic, and salt. Mix well to combine all ingredients, then scoop approximately ⅓ - ½ cup of the mixture and form a meatball, repeat until all the mixture has been formed into balls.

Step 3 Place the meatballs on a plate or tray and refrigerate them for 30 minutes to firm.

Step 4 Light a grill for two zone cooking. For charcoal: light coals and pile them all on one side, creating a hot and cool zone. For propane: light the very end burner on the left or right side, but no other burners. It’s recommended you place a piece of foil under the side without heat to catch any melting cheese for easy cleanup. The grill should be at MEDIUM temperature, about 350-375°F.

Step 5 Place the meatballs on the cool side of the grill (away from the coals or the lit burner) and close the grill lid. Grill for about 25-35 minutes, or until they reach 165°F internal temperature on a meat thermometer.

Step 6 Remove the meatballs from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.